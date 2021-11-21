Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives $17.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Nikola stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.66. Nikola has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $37.95.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

