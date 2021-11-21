Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
A number of research firms have recently commented on OTRK. Canaccord Genuity cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen cut Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.
In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 225,000 shares of company stock worth $2,500,050 in the last 90 days. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Ontrak stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 6.21. Ontrak has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66.
About Ontrak
Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.
