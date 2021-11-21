HUNT (HUNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $63.92 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last week, HUNT has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. One HUNT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $104.62 million and approximately $63.92 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.59 or 0.00219175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00087743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.