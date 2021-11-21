Head to Head Contrast: Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) & First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS)

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) and First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Progenity alerts:

84.7% of Progenity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.4% of Progenity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Progenity and First Choice Healthcare Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenity 1 3 2 0 2.17 First Choice Healthcare Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Progenity presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.20%. Given Progenity’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Progenity is more favorable than First Choice Healthcare Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Progenity has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Progenity and First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenity $74.31 million 5.23 -$192.53 million ($3.78) -1.29 First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Progenity.

Profitability

This table compares Progenity and First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenity -583.23% N/A -148.66% First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Progenity beats First Choice Healthcare Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome. The company also provides Resura, a noninvasive prenatal test for families at risk for rare single gene disorders; and Preecludia, a preeclampsia rule-out test. In addition, it offers anatomic and molecular pathology tests, and COVID-19 PCR testing services, as well as test products that includes chromosomal microarray for pregnancy loss, which evaluates the genetic cause of miscarriage; maternal serum screening for chromosomal disorders; and preimplantation genetic testing for use with artificial reproductive technologies. Further, the company develops therapeutic solutions for gastrointestinal-related disorders, such as PGN-001, PGN-300, PGN-600, and PGN-OB2. It also owns and operates laboratory. Progenity, Inc. was formerly known as Ascendant MDX, Inc. and changed its name to Progenity, Inc. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

First Choice Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of non-physician-owned medical centers. It operates through the following segments: FCID Medical, Inc., CCSC Holdings, Inc., and The B.A.C.K Center. The company was founded on May 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.