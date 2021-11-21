First Hawaiian Bank Buys New Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 148.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 121.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,709,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $190.39 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $193.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.47 and its 200-day moving average is $139.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 10,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $1,383,049.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,582,902.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $448,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,738,981 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

