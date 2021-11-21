Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,064 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,265 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 86,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,655 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 686,845 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,460,000 after purchasing an additional 58,382 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $58.54 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $79.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

