Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Intel by 270.4% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.22. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

