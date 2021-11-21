Strong Hits Market Capitalization of $81.97 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Strong coin can now be bought for approximately $592.83 or 0.01006626 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Strong has a market cap of $81.97 million and $12.84 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00070280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00076451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00090470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.13 or 0.07303295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,984.53 or 1.00155512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

