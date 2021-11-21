Add.xyz Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Add.xyz has a market cap of $2.97 million and $22,498.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00047208 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00219285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00087760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

