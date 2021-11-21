Peak Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,045 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Encore Capital Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,430,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,553,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,439,000 after purchasing an additional 81,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,751,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,027,000 after purchasing an additional 39,809 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23,307 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $58.92 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $60.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

