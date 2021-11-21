Peak Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,642,000 after buying an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Public Storage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 120,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.62.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $331.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.19. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $340.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

