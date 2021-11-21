Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBWY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $210,000.

KBWY opened at $24.17 on Friday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%.

