Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Down 33.9% in October

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the October 14th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEQU. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 11.8% in the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 138,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific in the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEQU stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

