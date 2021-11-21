National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.050-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.63. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $61.12.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Fuel Gas stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

