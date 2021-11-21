aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Short Interest Update

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 793,800 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the October 14th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIFE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 24.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 236.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,270 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth $60,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 16.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 983,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 141,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.51. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

