Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Short Interest Down 34.9% in October

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the October 14th total of 147,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Organovo by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Organovo by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organovo during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Organovo during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organovo during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. Organovo has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $23.92.

Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

