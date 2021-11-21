Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives $62.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.42.

HTHT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.18 and a beta of 1.51. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.99.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

