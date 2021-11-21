Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 3,300 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after buying an additional 42,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $339.72 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.38 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,658 shares of company stock worth $67,541,787. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.57.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

