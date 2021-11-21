Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,444 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,796,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $325.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.39 and its 200 day moving average is $293.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $236.05 and a 12 month high of $327.19.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

