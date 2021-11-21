Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 90 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $332.55 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total transaction of $37,590,600.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 691,769 shares of company stock worth $209,238,532 in the last ninety days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COIN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.