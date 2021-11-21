Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $943,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

SDY opened at $125.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.43.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

