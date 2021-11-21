Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 41,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLTR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 47.5% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Systelligence LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 81,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 239,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 156,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36.

