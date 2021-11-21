Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,350,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,547,000 after buying an additional 1,545,829 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,786,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 785.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 536,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,230,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after buying an additional 522,895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $16.26 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.71.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

