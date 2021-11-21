983 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 24,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.10.

Shares of AMP opened at $299.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.65. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.77 and a 1-year high of $312.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,640 shares of company stock valued at $19,895,827 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

