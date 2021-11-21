Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $172,000. 2.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

