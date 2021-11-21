Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 1,760 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $39,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 24.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 10.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,404,366 shares of company stock valued at $150,080,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.52 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.06. The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

