Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 2,850 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

BWA stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

