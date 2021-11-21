Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,320,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,075,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,385,000. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 412,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,110,000 after buying an additional 40,299 shares during the period. Finally, Select Asset Management & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 155,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after buying an additional 35,559 shares during the period.

Shares of VIGI opened at $90.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.80. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $77.66 and a 1 year high of $93.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

