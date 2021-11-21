IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,906,241,000 after purchasing an additional 132,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,583,000 after acquiring an additional 49,172 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after acquiring an additional 242,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.63.

Deere & Company stock opened at $346.15 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $250.54 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.25. The company has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

