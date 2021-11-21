IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

In other news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,404,366 shares of company stock worth $150,080,192 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.52 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

