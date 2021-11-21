Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

