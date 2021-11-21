Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $208.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a one year low of $153.67 and a one year high of $210.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.75.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

