Kubient (KBNT) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

Kubient (NASDAQ: KBNT) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Kubient to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kubient and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.90 million -$7.89 million -4.00 Kubient Competitors $1.52 billion $66.38 million -4.52

Kubient’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kubient. Kubient is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -268.55% -27.05% -25.10% Kubient Competitors -414.80% -35.98% -7.63%

Risk and Volatility

Kubient has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kubient’s rivals have a beta of -12.12, meaning that their average share price is 1,312% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kubient and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kubient Competitors 357 1923 2869 54 2.50

Kubient currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 221.43%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 31.42%. Given Kubient’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kubient is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kubient beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

