Veriti Management LLC Increases Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.83.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $206.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $154.37 and a one year high of $211.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

