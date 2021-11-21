Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases New Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $2,198,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 61.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,049,000 after purchasing an additional 173,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 180,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

NYSE VMC opened at $196.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $134.53 and a 12 month high of $210.16.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on VMC. BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.78.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,155,112 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.