Denali Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $129,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 943,537 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,211,000 after purchasing an additional 729,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 140.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,391,000 after purchasing an additional 727,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $102.17 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. Bank of America started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

