Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Takes $909,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 21.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC opened at $273.72 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $226.09 and a 12 month high of $296.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

