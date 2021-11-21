eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in eBay were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $159,407.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,934. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $74.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Mizuho upped their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist boosted their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

