Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $708,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,406,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 72.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 102,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,607,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.79.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $210.54 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.33 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.36. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

