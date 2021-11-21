Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Invests $815,000 in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,422,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after buying an additional 4,897,317 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,351,000 after buying an additional 4,622,845 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after buying an additional 4,582,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,762,301,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,736,386. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.