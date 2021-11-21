Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Makes New Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

In other DocuSign news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $263.34 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of -306.21 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

