Step Finance (STEP) Achieves Market Cap of $2.88 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and $8.08 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001219 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Step Finance has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00070409 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00077177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00090465 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,308.85 or 0.07287572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,981.11 or 0.99754938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

