Arweave Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $137.54 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $67.24 or 0.00113722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $2.25 billion and $137.54 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arweave has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00017472 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005792 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

