Beyond Finance (BYN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.29 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 28.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded up 68.5% against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00070409 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00077177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00090465 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,308.85 or 0.07287572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,981.11 or 0.99754938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

