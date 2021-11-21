Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.74 Per Share

Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report earnings of $5.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.69. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings per share of $4.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $18.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $20.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.40 to $21.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.83.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMG opened at $174.22 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

