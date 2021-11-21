-$0.70 EPS Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.68). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 432.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%.

Shares of SQZ stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQZ. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 378.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 313.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

