First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 1,275 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 34.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 216.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 17.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $78.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average of $68.70.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.