Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its position in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,393 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned about 0.24% of Gamida Cell worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMDA. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 115.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gamida Cell by 72.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the first quarter worth approximately $583,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gamida Cell by 87.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMDA stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $171.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

GMDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Gamida Cell Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

