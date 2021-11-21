IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 119.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in IDEX by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in IDEX by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 340,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in IDEX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEX news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $234.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $238.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.94.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

