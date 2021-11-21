Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $71,000 Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,166,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,423,000 after buying an additional 17,671 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,310,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,899,000 after buying an additional 127,553 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,508,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $31.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXC. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

